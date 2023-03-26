Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP opposes Supreme Court status for Dalit Christians

The MP also said the court verdict in Rahul Gandhi case was being misinterpreted.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for adopting a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Centre to amend the Constitution to provide Schedule Caste status to SCs, who converted into Christianity. 

Stating that it was nothing but encouraging religious conversions in a secular country, Veerraju demanded that the YSRC government withdraw the resolution. The State BJP chief said he will submit a memorandum to the Governor on March 27 in this regard. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party would oppose the resolution adopted by the YSRC government for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the SC list. He recalled that they opposed when such a move was made during the TDP rule. “We will chalk out an action plan against the decision soon,” he added. 

GVL asserted that such inclusion would affect the interests of the real Dalits as they stand to lose part of the reservation. “It will be a great injustice to Dalits. Hence, the YSRC government should withdraw the resolution. It is all part of vote bank politics of the ruling YSRC,” he said.

The MP also said the court verdict in the Rahul Gandhi case was being misinterpreted. The Congress, which suppressed democracy during the Emergency, was now talking about democracy, he alleged.

