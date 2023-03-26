CM Jagan extends financial aid to families with members suffering from serious health issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided financial assistance to the families in Denduluru, whose members were suffering from various serious health issues. He directed Eluru district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh to take steps and ensure proper treatment and help to the deprived.

During his visit to Denduluru on Saturday to disburse the funds under the YSR Asara scheme, B Ganapati native of Denduluru informed the Chief Minister that his son B Kranti Prasad (31) was suffering from a brain tumour and had spent around Rs 15 lakh for performing two major surgeries.

Following the CM’s directions, the Collector sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for his medical treatment.

In another instance, P Krupa Rao (39), who hails from Ratnalakunta village was given assistance of around Rs 5-6 lakh for his kidney treatment.

Y Mosheraju from Denduluru and Kosana Arjun from Kaikaram village of Unguturu Mandal suffering from kidney disease requested the CM to provide necessary support and were too extended Rs 1 lakh each. K Sudha Rani of Goparaju Padu sought financial assistance for her daughter K Dedeepya’s liver treatment. Her husband Durga Rao was a daily wager and was not in a position to provide better treatment. Following the CM’s directions, the Collector provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Sudha.

P Revathi from G Kothapalli sought financial assistance for her daughter P Venkata Lakshmi (5) suffering from permanent hearing loss. So far, Rs 1.5 lakh was spent on her treatment and Rs 22 lakh was required for her cochlear implantation. On CM’s instructions, Rs 1 lakh assistance was provided to the girl.

K Priscilla from Denduluru said that his daughter was suffering from Malformation. The Chief Minister assured of providing better treatment for her and directed the Collector to provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance.

In another instance, E Prasad from Denduluru informed the Chief Minister that he was suffering from respiratory problems and sought a monthly pension for him. CM directed the Collector to provide financial assistance and evolve steps for providing a monthly pension.

