CM Jagan releases Rs 6,419 crore Aasara aid in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 6,419.89 crore aid benefiting 78.94 lakh women under the third tranche of YSR Aasara, besides laying foundation stones for several developmental activities in Denduluru of Eluru district on Saturday. Distribution of Aasara funds to the beneficiaries will continue for the next 10 days across the State. A woman offering a gift to CM Jagan as the third tranche of YSR Aasara was released in Eluru | ExpressReleasing the amount with the click of a button, the Chief Minister said that the State government made the banks reduce the interest rate to 7%-9% from 13%. "Talks are underway with banks to further reduce interest rate on loans sanctioned to women Self Help Groups (SHGs)," he added. Jagan reiterated that the government would continue to work for the educational, social, economic, and political empowerment of women. "As promised during my padayatra in 2019 to help the women SHGs, which were left high and dry by the previous government, I have signed files for assisting women soon after forming the government," he said. The Chief Minister said that his government has distributed Rs 19,178 crore to women SHGs under YSR Aasara so far, which is being implemented to help the women to be independent following his assurance to write off their bank loans that stood at Rs 25,516 crore as on March 31, 2019. The State government has distributed Rs 12,758.28 crore in the first two tranches of YSR Aasara towards the repayment of the bank loans of women Self Help Groups, he added. Rs 2.25L cr spent on women's welfare in 45 months Observing that the government has spent Rs 2,25,000 crore towards the welfare of women in the last 45 months through various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara, Cheyuta, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, the Chief Minister said that 9,86,616 women have so far been able to launch their own businesses like provision stores, poultry farms, food processing units, vegetable shops, cloth stores and dairy farms with the financial assistance provided under the YSR Aasara. While the government has entered into MoUs with corporate companies like L&T, Reliance, PG, ITC, Amul and Mahindra to guide women SHGs in turning entrepreneurs, he said. CM Jagan said that while the zero-interest scheme was dissolved by the TDP rule, the present government had to pay Rs 3,615 crore for reviving it. After YSRCP came to power, banks advanced Rs 3,036 crore as zero-interest loans to the SHGs afresh. He said that the government's efforts to strive for the economic empowerment of women were yielding expected results as the loan recovery from SHGs reached 99.55%. Women in the State have become role models for the women SHGs in other States with several State governments observing the systems being adopted here. He also pointed out that during the previous regime, 18% of SHGs had NPA overdue and that the same has been reduced to a mere 0.45 % under the YSRC govt. He listed out a number of welfare schemes implemented for achieving women's empowerment. "Ours is the only government in the country, which enacted an Act to allot 50 per cent of the nominated posts to women in trust boards of temples, corporations and ZPTCs," he said and added that the govt gave utmost priority to safety and security of the women as evident from the launch of Disha Apps, which as of now has 1.17 crore women subscribers and 26,000 have benefitted from it. Earlier, he laid the foundation stones virtually for Rs 68.85crore lift irrigation-cum-drinking water project at Jagannadhapuram in Pedavegi Mandalam for supplying drinking water to 42 villages, Rs 18.33 crore for a check dam and double lane bridge at Balive village in Musunur Mandalam and Rs 2.78crore for 30-bedded PHC at Vijayarai village. Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B Mutyala Naidu, Denduluru MLA K Abbaiah Choudary and Eluru District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh also spoke.