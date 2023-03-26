CM ruined transport sector: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of completely ruining the transport sector, which plays a crucial role in the economic development of the State.

Interacting with representatives of the Heavy Vehicle Drivers and Cleaners Association at Ingalur in the Puttaparthi Assembly segment during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, he said Jagan imposed various kinds of taxes, seriously affecting the transport sector. Unable to bear the rise in fuel costs and the tax burden, many heavy vehicle owners disposed of their trucks and became divers, he said.

Lokesh promised to bring down the fuel prices soon after the TDP forms the government in the State and launch schemes for the welfare of lorry drivers and cleaners, besides an insurance scheme on the lines of Chandranna Bima for them. All possible measures will be taken for the rapid development of the transport sector, he added.

At Gajukuntapalli, farmers submitted a memorandum to Lokesh seeking solutions to their problems. They informed him that all the schemes introduced by the previous TDP regime for the welfare of small and marginal farmers were discontinued in the YSRC government, they said.

Responding to their appeal, the TDP general secretary said the agriculture sector got totally destroyed after Jagan became the Chief Minister and even the Minimum Support Price was not being paid for farm produce. He assured the farmers that all the welfare schemes would be revived soon after the TDP comes to power in the State in the next elections.



