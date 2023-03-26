Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC presents annual budget of Rs 1,377 crore

Considering the requirements, development and suggestions of the corporators, MLAs and MLCs, the budget was prepared.

Guntur Municipal Corporation

Guntur Municipal Corporation (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Council has passed a budget of Rs 1,377.53 crores for the 2023-2024 financial year at a general body meeting conducted at GMC Council hall here on Saturday. 

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu addressed the council and informed the members that the GMC revenue was estimated at Rs 768.59 crore and expenditure at Rs 976.25 crore. Initial reserves stood at Rs 608.9 crore and total revenue at Rs 1,377.53 crore. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a full-fledged budget was introduced for the development of Guntur city with a population of over 10 lakh. 

Considering the requirements, development and suggestions of the corporators, MLAs and MLCs, the budget was prepared. The topmost priority was given to drinking water, sanitation, and providing more lung space to the citizens by developing and constructing new parks in the city. 

The budget will be helpful to prevent water scarcity for next summer season. Priority was given to the construction of new roads and drains in the city, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. 

MLAs, MLCs and corporators also suggested taking swift action for the construction of ROBs, RUBs and Narla auditorium, red tank complex for the benefit of the citizens and to finish the incomplete UGD works in the city. MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Maddali Giridhar, Deputy mayors, corporators, and GMC officials were also present.

