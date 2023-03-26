MCT council passes 2023-24 annual budget at an outlay of Rs 395 crore

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The council body of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has unanimously approved the 2023-24 annual budget tabled at an outlay of `395 crore in front of the council general body meeting on Saturday.

The MCT council body which met under the presidentship of mayor R Sireesha wherein MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy participated as a special invitee at the SVU senate hall gave its approval for the 2023-24 annual budget after a short discussion after it was tabled by MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali.

Anupama Anjali tabled the budget with Rs 238.98 crore as capital income and Rs 150.27 crore as revenue income and Rs 6.55 crore as opening balance (remaining funds from the previous 2022-23 annual budget) totalling Rs 395 crore. The council also gave its approval for `392 crore spending in the budget.

On the occasion, mayor Sireesha moved a motion thanking MLA Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy who actively strived for the merger of Settipalli panchayat into MCT. Karunakar Reddy said the council should focus on collecting taxes on time for the development of the Tirupati corporation. He also said the council should explore the ways and means to increase the municipal corporation revenue.

Speaking on the occasion, council member and corporator SK Babu proposed to levy taxes on vacant lands that are spread out on vast tracts in the city. “Tax should be levied on vacant lands owned by high-income group sections while low and middle-class family sections should be spared,” he proposed.

