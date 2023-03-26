MIG plots for govt staff at 20% price concession in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Plots have been laid at affordable prices for the State government employees in the Jagananna Smart Township set up at Mangalagiri, said Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav.

In a release on Saturday, he said 10% of plots in the township are reserved for the State government employees with a 20% price concession. According to to GO No 38, all the government employees working in the State can get the plots in Navuluru MIG Smart Township in Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation

“We have laid 58 plots of 200 sq. ft and 188 plots of 240 sq. ft plots in the MIG layout, which are approved by the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The price per square yard in the plots has been fixed at Rs 17,499. The infrastructure development works in the layout are in progress and a 5% discount will be given to those who pay a total amount within one month of the agreement. Registration charges are also waived on 40% of the development cost. State Bank of India and ICICI Bank are providing loan facilities,” the APCRDA Commissioner explained.

