No power tariff hike for AP state consumers this year

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There will be no power tariff hike for consumers except for energy-intensive industries in the financial year 2023-24. Speaking to mediapersons after releasing the tariff order in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that as the total revenue gap determined by the power regulatory commission has been bridged by the government for FY 2023-24 and that there would be no tariff hike for any category or class of consumers barring the energy-intensive industries.

Hitherto the tariffs for the energy-intensive industries are much lower than the average cost of supply of DISCOMS. The new tariff hike proposed by DISCOMS for these industries includes demand charges of Rs 475 per KVA to energy-intensive industries on par with the HT industry. At present, there are no demand charges for these industries.

The APERC exempted kVAH billing to power loom consumers and flour mills up to 10 HP based on the mass representations on this issue and the practical difficulties being faced by them.

The option to exercise off-season has been changed to two times a year from once a year. If there is any issue with solar power raised by the eligible farmers provided with solar pump sets, DISCOMS shall extend the free power to them.

Govt ready to bear subsidy burden of Rs 10,135 crore for free power

The chairman said that after considering the views, objections and suggestions of all stakeholders both oral and written, the commission had prepared the retail tariff order. The State government is ready to bear a subsidy burden of Rs 10,135.22 crore in respect of consumers eligible for free supply of power under Section 65 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The power subsidy covers nine hours of free power supply to eligible farmers. The concessions extended to various classes of consumers like SC, ST, MBC, and aqua farmers.

The DISCOMs submitted Rs 52,590.7 crore as their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for 2023-24. However, the APERC has slashed Rs 3,323 crore in the proposals and has fixed at Rs 49,267.6 crore.

The commission for the first time assessed the demand and availabilities of generation Time of Day (ToD) wise to realistically arrive at the shortages and surplus scenario of power during FY 2023-24 considering the availability of generation at normative value is not reflecting the reality with respect to market purchases by the DISCOMS.

The commission is strictly implementing regulation 1 of 2022 in regulating the short-term power purchases being made by DISCOMS.

The chairman said that the DISCOMS shall strictly comply with the net metering guidelines of APERC on solar rooftop policy in respect of the installation of solar rooftop power plants. For the promotion of EC & EE measures, the commission has approved the sale of energy-efficient appliances such as LED tube lights, BLDC ceiling fans, and super-efficient ACs to domestic consumers through APSEEDCO, he added.

Regarding ensuring the nine hours supply of power to agricultural consumers, the DISCOMS are directed to place the reports and minutes of the District Committees constituted under section 166 (5) of the Electricity Act, 2003 on their websites and submit the same to the Commission, he said APERC members P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh, directors of APEPDCL, APCPDCL, APSPDCL and other APERC officers attended.

