Statue of martyred soldier to be unveiled on March 25 in AP

In 2005, he climbed the Chaukhamba-1 mountain peak.

Konduru Yugandhar

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The family of Konduru Yugandhar (24), who died in 2005 while climbing down the Chaukhamba-1 mountain peak in the Himalayas after hoisting the national flag, are set to unveil the statue of the martyred soldier at his native Rachapalli village in Vontimitta mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday. 

The statue has been installed as a tribute to his bravery and inspires the young generation to join the armed forces to serve the motherland. 

Konduru Jayaramaraju, the father of Yugandhar, said this is the first statue of a martyred soldier installed in the Rayalaseema region. The entire cost of the statue is borne by Yugandhar’s family. 

Yugandhar joined the armed forces soon after completing his Intermediate education in 2000. He climbed Sri Kailash (6,932 metres) mountain peak in 2003 and won the bravery award. Yugandhar received the award from the then-President APJ Abdul Kalam. 

In 2005, he climbed the Chaukhamba-1 mountain peak. While climbing down the 7,138 metre-high mountain peak, Yugandhar and his expedition team died in a snow avalanche, which hit them when they were stationed at a height of around 3,000 metres above the ground level.

Jayaramaraju said, “On one hand it is a proud moment for me as a father as my son died while serving the nation, on the other hand, the death of my son makes me sad at times. However, I am the happiest father because my son always wanted to serve the country. As per his wish, he joined the armed forces and served the motherland. Also, my son stands as a source of inspiration to many youngsters who aspire to become soldiers and serve the nation.” 

