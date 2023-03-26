Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD pharmacy in AP gets AYUSH certification

The pharmacy now boosts of new modern equipment, which were explained to the JEO by the officials of pharmacy on the occasion.

Published: 26th March 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

SV Pharmacy, TTD

TTD’s SV Pharmacy located in Narasingapuram of Tirupati district (Photo | website)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Ground is being prepared for the production of 314 new medicines at TTD’s SV Pharmacy located in Narasingapuram of Tirupati district, said TTD JEO Sada Bhargav. 

In the first phase, 10 different medicines will be produced and for this purpose, a new shed with the latest modern machinery will be inaugurated on March 31, she said. Sada Bhargavi, who visited the Pharmacy on Saturday said that for the benefit of the people suffering from various health disorders, it was decided to produce 314 types of medicines.

“We are modernizing the pharmacy with an outlay of Rs 5 crore. At present, 30 types of medicines are being produced and recently we received certification from AYUSH for the formulation of 314 medicines,” she said.

According to her, permission was obtained for supplying medicines produced in the SV Ayurveda Pharmacy to patients of SV Ayurvedic Hospital free of cost and at a 50 per cent subsidy to the government. In the next two phases, the pharmacy will be further improved. 

The pharmacy now boasts of new modern equipment, which was explained to the JEO by the officials of the pharmacy on the occasion. Later, the JEO also visited TTD Goshala in Tirupati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD SV Pharmacy Sada Bhargav
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp