TTD pharmacy in AP gets AYUSH certification

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Ground is being prepared for the production of 314 new medicines at TTD’s SV Pharmacy located in Narasingapuram of Tirupati district, said TTD JEO Sada Bhargav.

In the first phase, 10 different medicines will be produced and for this purpose, a new shed with the latest modern machinery will be inaugurated on March 31, she said. Sada Bhargavi, who visited the Pharmacy on Saturday said that for the benefit of the people suffering from various health disorders, it was decided to produce 314 types of medicines.

“We are modernizing the pharmacy with an outlay of Rs 5 crore. At present, 30 types of medicines are being produced and recently we received certification from AYUSH for the formulation of 314 medicines,” she said.

According to her, permission was obtained for supplying medicines produced in the SV Ayurveda Pharmacy to patients of SV Ayurvedic Hospital free of cost and at a 50 per cent subsidy to the government. In the next two phases, the pharmacy will be further improved.

The pharmacy now boasts of new modern equipment, which was explained to the JEO by the officials of the pharmacy on the occasion. Later, the JEO also visited TTD Goshala in Tirupati.

TIRUMALA: Ground is being prepared for the production of 314 new medicines at TTD’s SV Pharmacy located in Narasingapuram of Tirupati district, said TTD JEO Sada Bhargav. In the first phase, 10 different medicines will be produced and for this purpose, a new shed with the latest modern machinery will be inaugurated on March 31, she said. Sada Bhargavi, who visited the Pharmacy on Saturday said that for the benefit of the people suffering from various health disorders, it was decided to produce 314 types of medicines. “We are modernizing the pharmacy with an outlay of Rs 5 crore. At present, 30 types of medicines are being produced and recently we received certification from AYUSH for the formulation of 314 medicines,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to her, permission was obtained for supplying medicines produced in the SV Ayurveda Pharmacy to patients of SV Ayurvedic Hospital free of cost and at a 50 per cent subsidy to the government. In the next two phases, the pharmacy will be further improved. The pharmacy now boasts of new modern equipment, which was explained to the JEO by the officials of the pharmacy on the occasion. Later, the JEO also visited TTD Goshala in Tirupati.