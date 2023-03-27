2,500 cops deployed at main venue for G20 IWG meeting in AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After the successful conduct of the Global Investment Summit, the administration is now fully geared up for the mega G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting scheduled to be held on March 28, 29, and 30.

Officials have made elaborate arrangements for over 250 delegates from G20 nations and European Union countries, scheduled to arrive in the city on Monday.

Special cultural troupes will welcome them at the airport. Help desks have also been set up at the airport for easy assistance. Security has been beefed up around the main venue. As many as 2,500 police personnel, including 1,850 civil police, 450 armed reserve police, four greyhound units, two QRT teams, six special parties, and two APSP platoons will be deployed for security, commissioner of police.

The main conference will be held at Raddison Blue on March 28. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the delegates in the evening. Day-long workshops will be held on March 29 highlighting the basic infrastructure of the city.

A workshop on capacity building will be held on the concluding day, March 30. The delegates will also tour the smart water management unit, mega floating solar plant and Jindal waste and energy plant.

VISAKHAPATNAM: After the successful conduct of the Global Investment Summit, the administration is now fully geared up for the mega G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting scheduled to be held on March 28, 29, and 30. Officials have made elaborate arrangements for over 250 delegates from G20 nations and European Union countries, scheduled to arrive in the city on Monday. Special cultural troupes will welcome them at the airport. Help desks have also been set up at the airport for easy assistance. Security has been beefed up around the main venue. As many as 2,500 police personnel, including 1,850 civil police, 450 armed reserve police, four greyhound units, two QRT teams, six special parties, and two APSP platoons will be deployed for security, commissioner of police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The main conference will be held at Raddison Blue on March 28. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the delegates in the evening. Day-long workshops will be held on March 29 highlighting the basic infrastructure of the city. A workshop on capacity building will be held on the concluding day, March 30. The delegates will also tour the smart water management unit, mega floating solar plant and Jindal waste and energy plant.