313 avian species spotted during four-day event in AP

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Around 313 species of birds were recorded in all districts of the State and 84 birdwatchers participated in the four-day Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) event held between February 17 to 20. This accounts for 65% of the 490 species recorded in the State over the past.

Of the total 1,017 bird species recorded and over 40,000 checklists submitted from across 35 States and Union Territories in India, Andhra Pradesh stands 12th with over 313 bird species and over 1,780 checklists submitted on the e-Bird mobile application.

Elaborating on the aim of GBBC, IISER-Tirupati citizen science coordinator Rajasekhar Bandi explained, “Although the numbers recorded are significant, the motto behind the global annual event is to connect more people with nature and support them in taking up birdwatching as a hobby. We hope to see more participation from educational institutions and the public in the coming years to document the amazing avian diversity of Andhra Pradesh.”

Common Buzzard, a rarely-sighted bird species that is found throughout Europe, was spotted for the second time in the State during the event.

“Common Buzzard is a bird that migrates to India and its southern region during winters. While the rare bird was spotted for the first time at Y Ramavaram in East Godavari district in 2019, birdwatchers found it in Vijayawada this year,” Rajasekhar said.

Of the total bird species spotted, 160 were recorded in the Anantapur district this year, while more than 100 were recorded in the Prakasam district. Further, 90 bird species were recorded at Kolleru Bird Sanctuary. P4

Eight species of owls were also seen in the State.

Students from several campuses, including IIT-Tirupati, IISER-Tirupati, Regional Science Centre Tirupati and Sir CR Reddy Women’s College Eluru. Over 50% of checklists submitted from AP were by the student community of IISER-Tirupati.

Observing that people from all walks of life and not just scientists or researchers participated in the bird-watching event, the IISER official said this was the first time since 2013 that more than 300 bird species were recorded during the GBBC programme.

Citing examples, he pointed out that students and researchers from IISER-Tirupati recorded over 120 bird species from Tirupati and its surroundings. Vijayawada Nature Club, a group of doctors, entrepreneurs, students and other citizens, reported spotting over 60 species from Vijayawada, while two doctors from Ongole recorded over 100 bird species from the Prakasam district.

Besides, students of the biology department of Sir CR Reddy Women’s College, along with the forest department officers, recorded birds from the Eluru district.

A group from Rajamahendravaram, comprising doctors, government employees and entrepreneurs, recorded over 200 species of birds from East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kakinada districts. In Visakhapatnam, local NGOs, WCTRE (Wildlife Conservation Through Research & Education), ECCT (East Coast Conservation Team), along with the forest department, conducted guided bird walks for the public and recorded over 180 bird species in the region.

