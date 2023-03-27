AP witnesses 65 per cent rise in startup registration in last two years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a 65 per cent rise in the registration of startups in the last two years. The registration of startups has increased from 231 in 2020 to 382 in 2022.

At the national level, the number of entities recognised as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has gone up from 14,498 in 2020 to 26,542 in 2022, as per the information provided by the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in the Rajya Sabha, while replying to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani.

According to the data provided by the Centre, the number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in Andhra Pradesh was 231 in 2020, 296 in 2021 and 382 in 2022, while 110 entities from AP have been recognised as startups up to February 28, 2023, thus taking the total number of entities recognised as startups to 1,019.

Since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the DPIIT has recognised 92,683 entities as startups as on February 28, 2023. Specifically, in the last three years (2020, 2021 and 2022) and the current year (as on February 28, 2023), 67,223 entities have been recognised as startups by the DPIIT. Sector-wise, the highest number of 7,587 startups have been registered in IT Services, followed by Healthcare and Lifesciences with 6,459, and Education with 4,164.

Nathwani sought information about the number of startups registered in the country in the last three years and the current year, the number of startups that have turned unicorns during the same period and the steps taken/are being taken by the government to promote startup culture in the country.

Under the Startup India initiative, the government constantly makes efforts for the development and growth of the startup ecosystem in the country.

The flagship schemes like Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) support startups at various stages of their business cycle to enable them to graduate to a level where they are able to raise investments from angel investors or venture capitalists or seek loans from banks or institutions.

