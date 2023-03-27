APCC holds Sankalp Satyagraha in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the nationwide Sankalp Satyagraha protesting the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest at the historic Kaleswara Rao Market in the city on Sunday. APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and other leaders sat on Satyagraha from 10 am to 5 pm.

APCC President @RudrarajuGidugu garu's concluding comments at the#SankalpSatyagraha held at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Kaleswara Rao Market, Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/dXOYoFvhGN — INC Andhra Pradesh (@INC_Andhra) March 26, 2023

Addressing the media, the APCC chief said the two-year jail term for defamation was unprecedented. “Though there have been instances of BJP legislators being convicted in the past, their membership in the respective legislatures was not terminated. Further, though the court gave Rahul Gandhi 30 days’ time to appeal in a higher court, the BJP government is uncharacteristically swift in disqualifying him,’’ he said.

The APCC chief also pointed out that at the behest of the BJP, the ED and other Central agencies had questioned the Gandhi family for unreasonably long hours. Since they found nothing against the Gandhis, the BJP had resorted to disqualifying Rahul, he said.

