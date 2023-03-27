Home States Andhra Pradesh

APCC holds Sankalp Satyagraha in Vijayawada

The APCC chief also pointed out that at the behest of the BJP, the ED and other Central agencies had questioned the Gandhi family for unreasonably long hours.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gidugu Rudra Raju

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju (Photo | INC AP @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the nationwide Sankalp Satyagraha protesting the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest at the historic Kaleswara Rao Market in the city on Sunday. APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and other leaders sat on Satyagraha from 10 am to 5 pm.

Addressing the media, the APCC chief said the two-year jail term for defamation was unprecedented. “Though there have been instances of BJP legislators being convicted in the past, their membership in the respective legislatures was not terminated. Further, though the court gave Rahul Gandhi 30 days’ time to appeal in a higher court, the BJP government is uncharacteristically swift in disqualifying him,’’ he said.

The APCC chief also pointed out that at the behest of the BJP, the ED and other Central agencies had questioned the Gandhi family for unreasonably long hours. Since they found nothing against the Gandhis, the BJP had resorted to disqualifying Rahul, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankalp Satyagraha disqualification of Rahul Gandhi APCC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp