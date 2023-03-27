Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bamboo decoratives set to glow at G20 conference in AP

Over 1,350 decorative items of bamboo made by craftsmen of Kadapa will adorn the city for the Summit

Bamboo decoratives

Flower vases and decorative items made of bamboo for G20 conference in Visakhapatnam | Express

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Flower vases, flower planters and decorative items made out of bamboo including modern bamboo tablas, drums and baskets made by craftsmen from Rayachoti, Mydukur and Madanapalle areas will adore the Visakhapatnam city which is getting decked up and beautified for hosting the prestigious three days G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on March 28, 29 and 30.

The Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation, Vijayawada has given an order of 1,350 bamboo decorative items to the Bamboo Mission of Medari Handicraft Welfare Development Society.

In this regard, around 200 craftsmen from Rayachoti, Mydukur and Madanapalle regions are being trained in the Medari style of bamboo manufacturing under the supervision of the Handicrafts Society president Thammineni Raghavendra.

The Society has procured bamboo from Assam and is paying Rs 1,500 daily wage to these craftsmen for making the decorative items. Raghavendra said the society has been imparting training on the making of modern bamboo decorative items and striving to improve their skills.

ALSO READ | 2,500 cops deployed at main venue for G20 IWG meeting in AP

Ramaiah, one of the workers said that although they have been manufacturing bamboo products for many years, they have been selling their products for low prices due to a lack of proper awareness.

"Now with the proper training, we have learnt to make modern bamboo products. This contract of supplying products for the conference has not only opened employment opportunities but has also given us exposure to new things," he added.

ALSO READ | Marathon, folk dances at Vizag carnival; Sita Konda view point inaugurated

