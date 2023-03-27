High demand for Ulavapadu mangoes

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Nearly 25,000 acres of mango orchards have been grown in the Ulavapadu region of the Ongole district, which is known for its unique size and taste. This variety of fruit is exported to various countries and receives good foreign exchange for the country.

For this year’s summer season, the Ulavapadu mangoes are ready to get their share of money in the market. The farmers and traders of the region are hopeful about receiving good profits for this season as the prices are increased to yield good profits.

Areas such as Darsi, Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, and Kanigiri Assembly constituencies have around 10,000 to the 15,000-acre extent of mango orchards. Kandukuru Assembly constituency, especially the Ulavapadu and Gudlur Mandal limits, have around 15,000 acre extent of mango orchards as the soil in these areas is very suitable for cultivation.

The soil here is identified as a fine mixture of red soil and various mixed layers of sand.“For more than a decade, we have been in the mango business. We own a two-acre mango orchard.

The mango yield is good with its best quality. The prices of mango stocks are also encouraging to the farmers community as the traders are ready to offer some good price for their quality stocks,” S Venkateswarlu, a mango farmer from Ulavapadu told TNIE.

On average, the Ulavapadu mangoes will get around Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg, but due to their size and taste, wholesale traders have come forward to offer Rs 200 to Rs 220 per kg this year.

“This is a good sign for the public, especially for the mango farmers, where they are offering Rs 200 per kg. About 5 to 10 lorry loads will be sent daily to various countries and are expecting more orders this year,” said D Lakshminarayana another farmer from Ulavapadu Mandal.

