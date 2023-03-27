Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s not fair for rebels to criticise YSRC: Kakani

Reacting to the loss of graduates constituency MLC election, Kakani said the YSRC had faced a negative result for the first time.

Published: 27th March 2023

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. (Photo | Twitter/ kakanigovardhan)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Taking a dig at suspended rebel YSRC MLAs, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday refuted their allegations against the party leadership. Interacting with mediapersons at his camp office in Nellore city, Kakani said the four rebel YSRC legislators were suspended for violating the party guidelines.

If the MLAs had any issues, they should have discussed them with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party leaders. “It is not fair on their part to make adverse remarks against the YSRC leadership,” he observed.

He said YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that a few party MLAs were sold out without mentioning any names after the defeat of a party candidate in the MLC elections under the MLAs’ quota. Now, the rebel MLAs had started reacting to Sajjala's comments, he said.

Reacting to the loss of graduates constituency MLC election, Kakani said the YSRC had faced a negative result for the first time. In fact, the TDP candidate won the graduates’ constituency MLC seat in the counting of second preference votes. “With the suspended MLAs and other leaders who are ready to shift loyalties have made their intentions clear, YSRC cadres will not suffer anymore,” he opined.

Kakani alleged that a section of the media was trying to defame the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with fake information pertaining to the economic development of the State. “The YSRC government will pay compensation to farmers, who have suffered crop loss due to the untimely rains,” he added.

