JSP rebel MLA ‘refuses’ offer, TDP rubbishes claim

In a video that went viral, the JSP MLA is heard saying that had he taken up the offer, he might have been richer by Rs 10 crore.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rapaka Varaprasad

Jana Sena Party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the controversy over cross-voting by a few YSRC MLAs in favour of the TDP during the recently held MLC elections is yet to die down, Jana Sena Party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, who has been supporting the YSRC, alleged that the yellow party made an attempt to ‘buy’ his vote. The rebel JSP legislator claimed that the TDP had approached him first, but he did not fall for the ploy.  

It may be recalled TDP won one of the seven MLC seats during the elections despite the ruling YSRC having adequate strength in the House, indicating that there was cross-voting.

During a meeting held in Antarvedi on Sunday, the Razole MLA alleged that the TDP lured him to vote for the party’s pick in the MLC elections. In a video that went viral, the JSP MLA is heard saying that had he taken up the offer, he might have been richer by Rs 10 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Varaprasad said, “TDP leaders had approached my close friend KSN Raju and urged him to convince me to vote in favour of their party.”Raju, however, told them that he would not take up the matter with me, he added.

Further, the politician claimed, “TDP Undi MLA Mantena Ramaraju approached me in the Assembly and initially spoke about how all Rajus (people from the Kshatriya community) support me. Later, he pulled me aside and offered me an important position in the party and said if I was ready, the financial part can be discussed later.”

The MLA asserted that he showed no interest in the offer. Refuting the allegations, Ramaraju said, “Varaprasad is trying to boost his image by stating that he did not get lured by an offer that was never made. Why would we ask Varaprasad to vote for the TDP if we had the required numbers?” he exclaimed.

Further, TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswar Rao mocked Varaprasad, saying the party need not lure him as he won on a JSP ticket, but was already ‘purchased’ by the YSRC.“Why would we offer Rs 10 crore to a leader who is not even worth Rs 10,000,” Uma remarked.

