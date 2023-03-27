Kendrapara Town police detained woman for landing job using fake certificates

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Town police on Sunday detained a 25-year-old married woman for allegedly securing a job at the postal department by producing fake certificates. Anita Jena was recently selected for the post of gramin daak sevak at the Kendrapara postal division.

However, when officials at the Department of Posts found that she secured above 90 per cent marks in all subjects, they grew suspicious and questioned her. She then confessed that her mark sheets and certificates were all fake.

Following the revelation, Kendrapara postal superintendent Debraj Sethi filed an FIR with Town police after which a case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of the IPC was registered.“Further investigation is underway,” said IIC Ratiranjan Nayak. Around two years back, three persons were arrested on the charge of duping Rs 1 crore from 114 students on the pretext of providing BEd certificates from Andhra Pradesh.

Three years back, four teachers were placed on suspension by the district administration for allegedly serving in government schools on the basis of fake certificates. Similarly, the School and Mass Education department had four years back, suspended 14 teachers for allegedly securing jobs by producing duplicate BEd certificates.

