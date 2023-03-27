Lokesh vows to streamline higher education in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of harassing the private educational institutions in the State, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to streamline the entire higher education system once the party returns to power.

Representatives of the private educational institution managements met Lokesh at the Ramayyapeta campsite of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking solutions to their problems. They specifically mentioned that the majority of students are now seeking admission through online in other States as the education system in the State is in the doldrums.

Responding to their representation, Lokesh said he had already mentioned several issues in the face-to-face programmes with students at various places and assured them that once the TDP is back in power all their problems will be resolved on a war-footing basis. “The TDP will certainly ensure that quality education is accessible to everyone, including those living in the remotest corners of the State,” he asserted.

Promising to do away with all those schemes that are aimed at cheating the students and their parents, he assured them that the fee reimbursement scheme will be revived. Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was not only harassing the management of the private educational institutions but also the students and their parents. After completing his padayatra in Puttaparthi, Lokesh entered the Penugonda Assembly segment on Sunday evening.

