Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh vows to streamline higher education in AP

They specifically mentioned that majority of students are now seeking admission through online in other States as the education system in the State is in doldrums.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of harassing the private educational institutions in the State, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to streamline the entire higher education system once the party returns to power.

Representatives of the private educational institution managements met Lokesh at the Ramayyapeta campsite of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking solutions to their problems. They specifically mentioned that the majority of students are now seeking admission through online in other States as the education system in the State is in the doldrums.

Responding to their representation, Lokesh said he had already mentioned several issues in the face-to-face programmes with students at various places and assured them that once the TDP is back in power all their problems will be resolved on a war-footing basis. “The TDP will certainly ensure that quality education is accessible to everyone, including those living in the remotest corners of the State,” he asserted.

Promising to do away with all those schemes that are aimed at cheating the students and their parents, he assured them that the fee reimbursement scheme will be revived. Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was not only harassing the management of the private educational institutions but also the students and their parents. After completing his padayatra in Puttaparthi, Lokesh entered the Penugonda Assembly segment on Sunday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy private educational institutions Nara Lokesh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp