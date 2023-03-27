Marathon, folk dances at Vizag carnival; Sita Konda view point inaugurated

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam bustled with a festive mood as the ‘Vizag Carnival’ took place on Sunday evening.

The carnival was alive with vibrant energy and pulsing rhythms as performers took the stage to showcase the beauty of various dance forms, including Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, Butta Bommalu, Kolattam, Bhama Kalapam, Veeranatyam, and many other dance forms.

The performers and spectators alike came together to reveal the beauty and diversity of the State’s traditional art. One of the most impressive performances of the day came from a group of young traditional martial arts troupes, who took to the beach road to show their moves.

Earlier in the day, the Vizag City Marathon brought the city coastline to life as hundreds of runners took part in the event. The Sita Konda View Point, which was developed as part of the G-20 beautification works, was also inaugurated. The viewpoint was officially named YSR View Point.

