Nellore politics grabs all attention in Andhra Pradesh

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: The political scenario in the Nellore district is likely to change with the suspension of three rebel MLAs by the ruling YSRC. While it seems to be tough for the YSRC to keep its record in the next elections, the TDP is likely to gain strength with the suspended MLAs along with their followers are ready to shift their loyalties to the Opposition party.

The YSRC, on the other hand, is of the opinion that the three rebel MLAs had lost public faith and they came out only after they were told that they would not be given the party ticket in the next elections. All three suspended legislators hail from the Reddy community and have been maintaining their own cadres in their respective segments.

In the 2019 elections, the YSRC bagged all the 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile undivided Nellore district and also won Nellore and Tirupati Lok Sabha constituencies. During the Cabinet rejig, P Anil Kumar Yadav was dropped. After that, internal bickering in the YSRC district unit came to the fore. Though the party leadership could manage to calm down the dissidence by convincing the leaders, it is likely to impact the prospects of the YSRC in the next elections. The suspension of the three MLAs has come as a shot in the arm for the TDP, which is trying to regain its lost glory.

It is learnt that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has focused on Nellore city politics, where the family has had a stronghold in both urban and rural areas for more than three decades. The senior politician is likely to contest from Nellore city. He is likely to field his daughter Kaivalya from the Atmakur constituency. They have started preparing the ground well in advance to contest from the two segments in the next elections, sources said.

Ramanarayana Reddy, who had not minced words in criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said, “I have been in politics for more than four decades. I never faced a situation like this. Though I raised my voice to get the long pending issues in my constituency resolved, there has been no response from the party leadership.”

“After repeated appeals to the authorities and party senior leaders, the YSRC had appointed an in charge for Venkatagiri constituency. I will reveal my decision on the future course of action soon after discussing the matter with my followers.’’

After suspension, rebel YSRC MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy is said to be discussing with his close followers his next move. He is likely to organise a meeting with his followers in the Udayagiri constituency to take a decision on his political future.

In the case of Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, the TDP cadres initially opposed his entry into the party. The TDP leadership held a series of talks with local cadres to convince them. The TDP has a strong base in Nellore rural constituency where TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy enjoys considerable support.

Though the TDP is of the view that it would benefit from the joining of the three MLAs, the YSRC is of the opinion that it would not lose its hold on the three constituencies. The YSRC had already been appointed in charge for Venkatagiri and Nellore Rural.

“The suspended legislators have worked against the party guidelines. Sajjala has not mentioned the name of any legislator who cross-voted for the TDP, resulting in the defeat of the YSRC candidate. Now, the MLAs have started reacting to Sajjala’s comments, which show their opportunistic approach,’’ said Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

