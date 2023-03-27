Home States Andhra Pradesh

Researcher from Prakasam identifies three 12th-century inscriptions

Through the letters of one inscription, the experts confirmed that it belongs to the 12th century period.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Historian by passion, and a teacher by profession, Kandula Savitri from the Prakasam district had recently identified three stone inscriptions belonging to the 12th century, in Arjunaa Puram village. The village was once situated on the banks of the local rivulet Jampaleru in Ardhaveedu Mandal limits of the Prakasam district.    

The researcher Savitri sent the photos of the three inscriptions to Mysore—Archaeological Research Centre for further observations. Director of Mysore Archaeological Research Centre K Muniratnam Reddy confirmed that the scripts have 12th-century Telugu language characters. He said that further study is needed to know what these inscriptions are conveying.

One is partially damaged and the other one is badly damaged among the three inscriptions. One of the inscriptions has nearly 30 lines of script on it. Through the letters of one inscription, the experts confirmed that it belongs to the 12th-century period.

This inscription seems to record the installation of the Hanuman idol and also made a gift (Varumani) for burning a perpetual lamp (divesana) in the temple, for the benefit of the world (Jagatinivikasa) by a certain person (name not mentioned). The donor might not like to disclose his name, instead, he wants to remain as a nameless devotee of the god, she opined.

