Revoke resolution on SC status: BJP

By Express News Service

NELLORE: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday slammed the YSRC government for adopting a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to amend the Constitution to provide SC status for Dalit Christians.

Speaking to mediapersons, Veerraju who attended the BJP OBC State level meeting in Nellore city said the party was strongly opposing the YSRC government’s resolution as it would jeopardise the interests of real Dalits.

He felt that the resolution was nothing but encouraging religious conversions and part of the vote bank politics of the YSRC. “The YSRC government should revoke the resolution on SC status for Dalit Christians as it will affect the interests of real Dalits. I will submit a representation to the State Governor against the Assembly resolution on SC status for Dalit Christians on Monday,” he said.

Veerraju alleged that the Backward Classes in the State were being cheated by the YSRC government by depriving them of opportunities for development. “Though the State government set up corporations for 56 backward castes, it has failed to allocate any funds to them,” he pointed out.

Veerraju further alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders were involved in illegal sand mining in the State in a big way. “Contrary to the government’s claim that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come up with the best sand policy, illegal sand mining is going on unabated,” he observed. The State BJP chief released posters of the ‘Prati Intiki BJP - Grama Gramaniki OBC’ programme launched by the OBC Morcha.

