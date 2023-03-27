RSS chief offers prayers at Sangameswara temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A tight security blanket was thrown over Kurnool district on Sunday as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the historic Sangameswara temple in Nandyal district and offered special prayers. The temple is renowned as it is under the River Krishna waters for eight months every year.

After performing pujas at the temple, Mohan Bhagwat reached Gokavaram village in Kothapalli mandal where he had lunch at a school run by G Pulla Reddy Charity.

Later, he headed to Kurnool city and took part in a meeting with important RSS leaders from the district at a private school.

The RSS sarsangchalak reportedly informed key delegates from Sangh Parivar, including RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, ABVP and others, that he would visit Kurnool once again to participate in the Sangh Parivar district body meet proposed to be held in the first quarter of 2024.

RSS leaders said Mohan Bhagwat is touring various places across the nation to gear up the organisation for the Sangh’s centennial in 2025.

