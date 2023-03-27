Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special panel to probe mysterious death of animal husbandry deputy director in AP

A case has been registered based on the complaint of VRO Kalluru Fatimab, said Rayachoti DSP Sridhar.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa and Annamayya district police have intensified the probe to unravel the death mystery of Kadapa Animal Husbandry deputy director C Acchanna (58), whose body was found under suspicious state on March 24 at Guvvalacheruvu ghat in Ramapuram Mandal of Annamayya district.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy development Sidiri Appalraju directed the concerned collector and SP to conduct a comprehensive probe to ascertain the cause of death. Acchanna was suspended while working as a deputy director in the animal husbandry department. A case has been registered based on the complaint of VRO Kalluru Fatimab, said Rayachoti DSP Sridhar.

Minister Sidiri Appalraju directed Kadapa collector V Vijayaramaraju and SP KKN Anburajan to constitute a special committee for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the case
Speaking on the occasion, Appalraju offered condolence to Acchanna family members and assured them of all kinds of assistance from the state government.

Meanwhile, the left party leaders including Jana Sena, Loksatta and BSP party leaders and BC leaders staged a protest in front of the animal husbandry department office demanding authorities to speed up the enquiry and set up a committee with a sitting judge.

They alleged that the apathy of authorities led to the death of the dalit employee. They further alleged that although Acchanna's son complained to the police on March 12, the police didn't register a complaint until March 14. They accused Acchanna's colleagues' assistant directors Sridhar Linga Reddy, Sudheer Nadh Banerjee, and Subhas Chandrabose of harassment and passing casteist remarks.

Notably, Achchenna, who went missing thirteen days ago, was found dead in the Annamaya district on Friday.

Went missing on March 12

On March 12, Achchenna’s son Klinter Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Kadapa One Town Police that some staff working in the Animal Husbandry Department and his father had departmental problems. The police found his body on Kurnool-Chittoor national highway on March 24.

