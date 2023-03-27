Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suspended YSRC MLA Sridevi fears threat to life

She lamented that YSRC goons were harassing her. She alleged that they were planning to eliminate her from the capital region Amaravati.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Undavalli Sridevi

Undavalli Sridevi, suspended Tadikonda MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Undavalli Sridevi, suspended Tadikonda MLA, on Sunday said she feared a threat to her life from a top YSRC leader. Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Sridevi said she was branded as a ‘mad dog’ in the YSRC for four years to make her a scapegoat in the cross-voting in MLC elections.

The suspended MLA said she would lodge a complaint with the National Commission for SCs against YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for ‘humiliating’ her.

She lamented that YSRC goons were harassing her. She alleged that they were planning to eliminate her from the capital region Amaravati. Sridevi said she was ready to sacrifice her life for the cause of the capital Amaravati and capital region farmers. Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh said it was a fact that Sridevi had bartered her vote for money in the MLC election. He challenged her to take a vow to cross-voting.

He said though she left the party they respect her because YSRC has respect for women. Everyone knew how she bargained for her vote. If she did not do any mistakes, she should stick to her stand. She reacted to the party action after three days in Hyderabad, he pointed out. The MP said he was ready to accept her challenge and would prove her guilt of cross-voting.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said they were suspicious about Sridevi, who resorted to cross-voting in the MLC election. Sridevi along with her daughter met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just before the MLC election.

Soon after that, she voted for the opposition TDP candidate by accepting a huge sum of money. “Now, she is trying to use her caste card against others,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undavalli Sridevi YSRC leader Death threat
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp