Suspended YSRC MLA Sridevi fears threat to life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Undavalli Sridevi, suspended Tadikonda MLA, on Sunday said she feared a threat to her life from a top YSRC leader. Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Sridevi said she was branded as a ‘mad dog’ in the YSRC for four years to make her a scapegoat in the cross-voting in MLC elections.

The suspended MLA said she would lodge a complaint with the National Commission for SCs against YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for ‘humiliating’ her.

She lamented that YSRC goons were harassing her. She alleged that they were planning to eliminate her from the capital region Amaravati. Sridevi said she was ready to sacrifice her life for the cause of the capital Amaravati and capital region farmers. Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh said it was a fact that Sridevi had bartered her vote for money in the MLC election. He challenged her to take a vow to cross-voting.

He said though she left the party they respect her because YSRC has respect for women. Everyone knew how she bargained for her vote. If she did not do any mistakes, she should stick to her stand. She reacted to the party action after three days in Hyderabad, he pointed out. The MP said he was ready to accept her challenge and would prove her guilt of cross-voting.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said they were suspicious about Sridevi, who resorted to cross-voting in the MLC election. Sridevi along with her daughter met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just before the MLC election.

Soon after that, she voted for the opposition TDP candidate by accepting a huge sum of money. “Now, she is trying to use her caste card against others,” he alleged.

