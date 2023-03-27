Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribal villagers to protest over road demand in Andhra Pradesh

Angul ADM Santosh Pradhan said he is aware of the problem of two villages.

Published: 27th March 2023

Road construction

For representational purposes (Photo : File / PTI)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Even after 75 years of Independence, two tribal villages in the district, Kandhakoili and Citikoili, are out of road connectivity purview. For most outsiders, these villages, only 40 km from the district headquarters, exist only in name and for the village residents, there is no way to reach even the panchayat office.

Since no step has been taken despite agitations, the villagers have decided to stage an indefinite dharna in front of the Angul collectorate until a 15-km long road to connect the panchayat office is constructed. With a population of around 500 people, villagers of these two villages under Manikjodi panchayat of Angul block end up riding a cycle or motorcycle to reach the panchayat office or hospital. So wretched is the road condition that even an ambulance can not take the road in case of emergency.

A villager of Kandhakoili, Kumuda Pradhan said, "We are deprived of something as basic as a road. We are unable to go to the panchayat office for any work or to the block headquarters. Even in an emergency, neither do we get an ambulance or a fire service. We need a concrete road from our village to the panchayat headquarters and if this demand is not met, we will begin an agitation.”

Angul ADM Santosh Pradhan said he is aware of the problem of the two villages. “I have called a meeting of all related departments including forests for a meeting to find a solution and provide a road to these two villages at the earliest,” he said.

