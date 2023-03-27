TTD to launch feed mixing plant at Goshala on March 31

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The feed mixing plant at Sri Venkateswara Goshala in Tirupati will become operational from March 31, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (H&E) Sada Bhargavi said.

She inspected the feed mixing plant which is being constructed with modern technology at a cost of Rs 11 crore to provide fortified feed to the cattle.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) and US-based Dew Biotech had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TTD to set up the plant which will be inaugurated by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on March 31.

SVVU vice-chancellor Padmanabha Reddy said, “We learnt through research that the cow milk did not have sufficient protein. So, we suggested the temple Trust to provide fortified feed to the cows.”

