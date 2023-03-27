Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to launch feed mixing plant at Goshala on March 31

She inspected the feed mixing plant which is being constructed with modern technology at a cost of Rs 11 crore to provide fortified feed to the cattle.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sada Bhargavi

XTTD Joint Executive Officer (H&E) Sada Bhargavi (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The feed mixing plant at Sri Venkateswara Goshala in Tirupati will become operational from March 31, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (H&E) Sada Bhargavi said.

She inspected the feed mixing plant which is being constructed with modern technology at a cost of Rs 11 crore to provide fortified feed to the cattle.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) and US-based Dew Biotech had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TTD to set up the plant which will be inaugurated by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on March 31.

SVVU vice-chancellor Padmanabha Reddy said, “We learnt through research that the cow milk did not have sufficient protein. So, we suggested the temple Trust to provide fortified feed to the cows.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
feed mixing plant Sri Venkateswara Goshala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp