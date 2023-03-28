Andhra Minister Gudivada Amarnath launches YSR AP One App

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR AP One App and web portal were launched by Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath here on Monday after releasing the new industrial development policy 2023-27.

Speaking on the occasion, he termed the app a trend setter in ease of doing business as 96 services belonging to 23 departments have been brought under one umbrella and all permissions will be given within 21 days.

It will have a digital library with information of all the schemes of the Centre and the State government with a virtual platform to schedule meetings with experts. They guide entrepreneurs in preparing the detailed project report and evolving the marketing strategy. It will also have sector-wise and district-wise data, besides details of all industrial incentives. The main operational centre of the app and the web portal will be located in Visakhapatnam and sub-centres will be set up at all the District Industries Centre offices in the State, he explained.

Amarnath said for the first time in over two decades a new industrial policy was launched before the existing one lapsed. The new policy will focus on 12 thrust areas. Ecosystem and startup culture will be given a big push. The policy has prioritised development of infrastructure and enabling ecosystem for accelerated growth of the thrust areas. Land will be allotted to the industry within 21 days after receiving the application.

Neglected industries by the previous regimes were given an impetus in the new policy. It aims at a balanced growth and for the purpose, the State has been divided into three categories such as less industrialised districts, moderately industrialised districts and highly industrialised areas. Priority has been given to ensure equitable industrial development across all regions and communities, he elaborated. The government will encourage private industrial parks and development of self-contained industrial townships with world class industrial and social infrastructure and urban amenities under the public private and partnership (PPP) mode.

The minimum threshold investment for a private industrial park should be Rs 200 crore and size of the park should be 50 acres. An MSME park will be developed in the private sector. An iconic tower will also be constructed in Visakhapatnam to promote innovation sector.

The State is expecting huge investments in food processing, medical devices manufacturing, green and renewable energy. A joint venture worth Rs 15,000 crore will be set up in association with HAL in defence and aero sectors. The recently held Global Investors Summit in Vizag attracted Rs 13.5 lakh crore worth of investments from investors within and outside the country due to trust and confidence they have in the AP government. The State government is contemplating introducing the concept of low cost and low risk business in the city, he revealed.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven said the Centre has recognised the industrial reforms of the State. A study will be undertaken to identify the products which are in demand and industries will be set up to produce them in the State, he added.

Director of Industries G Srijana said plug and play facilities were included in the operational guide of the new industrial policy. Industries Department advisor Sridhar, Shravani Shipping CEO Sambasiva Rao and others were present.

