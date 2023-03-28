Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police arrests three people for Dr Atchanna’s murder

During the case investigation, the police found that the prime accused Bose had serious misunderstandings with Atchanna. 

Published: 28th March 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KADAPA: One Town police arrested three accused in connection with the abduction and murder of Dr Atchanna, Deputy Director of Government Veterinary Poly Clinic, and produced them before the judicial magistrate here on Monday. 

The three arrested included Bollu Subhash Chandra Bose (43), assistant surgeon, Veterinary Poly Clinic, Bavuluri Chenna Krishna (43), and Mude Balaji Naik (26) of Kadapa and Annamayya districts. Following a complaint lodged by Atchanna’s son Clinton Chakravarthi that his father went missing, the One Town police registered a case on March 14. 

During the case investigation, the police found that the prime accused Bose had serious misunderstandings with Atchanna. 

The Deputy Director had withheld the salaries of some employees, removed them from CFMS and FRS systems and surrendered them to the government, which provoked the accused to murder him. Bose with the help of Krishna and Naik abducted Atchanna from the CSI church at 11 am on March 12 and killed him, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abduction Murder Dr Atchanna CFMS
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp