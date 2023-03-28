Andhra police arrests three people for Dr Atchanna’s murder

By Express News Service

KADAPA: One Town police arrested three accused in connection with the abduction and murder of Dr Atchanna, Deputy Director of Government Veterinary Poly Clinic, and produced them before the judicial magistrate here on Monday.

The three arrested included Bollu Subhash Chandra Bose (43), assistant surgeon, Veterinary Poly Clinic, Bavuluri Chenna Krishna (43), and Mude Balaji Naik (26) of Kadapa and Annamayya districts. Following a complaint lodged by Atchanna’s son Clinton Chakravarthi that his father went missing, the One Town police registered a case on March 14.

During the case investigation, the police found that the prime accused Bose had serious misunderstandings with Atchanna.

The Deputy Director had withheld the salaries of some employees, removed them from CFMS and FRS systems and surrendered them to the government, which provoked the accused to murder him. Bose with the help of Krishna and Naik abducted Atchanna from the CSI church at 11 am on March 12 and killed him, the police said.

