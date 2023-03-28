Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to resume Divya Darshan tokens soon

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Issuance of Divya Darshan tokens, allowing devotees to trek to the Srivari temple, will be resumed on a trial basis for a week from April 1, chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) YS Subba Reddy announced on Monday.

It may be recalled that the Temple Trust had suspended issuance of these tokens following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

For a week starting April 1, the TTD would issue 10,000 tokens at Alipiri and another 5,000 at Srivari Mettu for those trekking the hill. Based on feedback of devotees, a decision would be taken on continuing Divya Darshan, TTD chief said.

The TTD Board chief and executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy spoke to reporters after reviewing arrangements for summer vacation as a huge influx of devotees is expected. Subba Reddy added devotees will also be allowed for darshan through second Vaikuntam Q-complex without any token.

“As summer vacation rush will be witnessed in Tirumala from April 15 to July 15, the TTD has contemplated to reduce VIP Break, SRIVANI, tourism quota, virtual sevas, `300 darshan tickets, while prioritising ordinary devotees,” he explained.

The temple Trust has also requested VIPs to reduce referral letters during these three peak months so that common devotees can get a chance to have a quick darshan without waiting. Stating that there are more than 7,500 rooms in Tirumala that can accommodate nearly 40,000 pilgrims, Subba Reddy explained that 85% of the total rooms have been reserved for common devotees.

