Vizag decks up for G20 Infra Working Group meet on March 28

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny has been decked up as it is all set to host the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting on March 28 and 29. Around 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries and organisations such as World Bank and Asian Development Bank will participate in the conference.

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Finance Solomon Arokiaraj on Monday explained that the delegates will discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under India’s G20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the first IWG meeting in Pune in January, 2023.

Delegates will hold a discussion on ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable’ along with other priorities outlined in the agenda. Pointing out that urban areas account for about 80% of the country’s GSDP, Arokiaraj observed that by the year 2050, the number of people living in urban areas of the world will go up to 70%.

‘Health retreat’ for G20 foreign delegates

This will require huge infrastructure and investments in urban areas, he noted. “It is a challenging situation for any government in the world to meet the funds required for infrastructure,” he said. He explained that discussions will be held on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment. Outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group will be fed into the G20 Finance Track priorities to promote infrastructure development, housing and energy transition.

Police dog squads deployed on the beach road in Vizag | G satyanarayana

Further, the group will also deliberate on ways to build a sustainable city, Arokiaraj said. There will be seven on-camera sessions during the two days. On the first day, three sessions and one workshop will be conducted, while the remaining four sessions will be held on the second day.

A ‘health retreat’ will be organised on Wednesday, for the delegates on the beachfront where they will be introduced to yoga, meditation and satvik food. On March 30, a workshop will be conducted for G20 members, where a few delegates will showcase successful models for capacity building in their respective countries, the finance ministry official said. During the workshop, international experts from Korea and Singapore will discuss international best practices of urban infrastructure financing.

Municipal commissioners from across the country and students from the city, vice-chancellors and principals will participate in the knowledge exchange programme being held as a part of Janbhagidari event. Experts from Singapore and South Korea will elaborate on their projects in their cities.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny has been decked up as it is all set to host the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting on March 28 and 29. Around 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries and organisations such as World Bank and Asian Development Bank will participate in the conference. Joint Secretary of Ministry of Finance Solomon Arokiaraj on Monday explained that the delegates will discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under India’s G20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the first IWG meeting in Pune in January, 2023. Delegates will hold a discussion on ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable’ along with other priorities outlined in the agenda. Pointing out that urban areas account for about 80% of the country’s GSDP, Arokiaraj observed that by the year 2050, the number of people living in urban areas of the world will go up to 70%. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Health retreat’ for G20 foreign delegates This will require huge infrastructure and investments in urban areas, he noted. “It is a challenging situation for any government in the world to meet the funds required for infrastructure,” he said. He explained that discussions will be held on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment. Outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group will be fed into the G20 Finance Track priorities to promote infrastructure development, housing and energy transition. Police dog squads deployed on the beach road in Vizag | G satyanarayana Further, the group will also deliberate on ways to build a sustainable city, Arokiaraj said. There will be seven on-camera sessions during the two days. On the first day, three sessions and one workshop will be conducted, while the remaining four sessions will be held on the second day. A ‘health retreat’ will be organised on Wednesday, for the delegates on the beachfront where they will be introduced to yoga, meditation and satvik food. On March 30, a workshop will be conducted for G20 members, where a few delegates will showcase successful models for capacity building in their respective countries, the finance ministry official said. During the workshop, international experts from Korea and Singapore will discuss international best practices of urban infrastructure financing. Municipal commissioners from across the country and students from the city, vice-chancellors and principals will participate in the knowledge exchange programme being held as a part of Janbhagidari event. Experts from Singapore and South Korea will elaborate on their projects in their cities.