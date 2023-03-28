World Bank team praises Andhra Pradesh’s development initiatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-member delegation of the World Bank, led by its Country Director for India Auguste Tano Kouame, called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday and reviewed the progress of projects being implemented with its support.

Supporting AP’s Learning Transformation (SALT) Project, AP Integrated Irrigation and Agriculture Transformation Project and Improved Health Services Project came up for review. While the World Bank team appreciated the way the projects are being effectively implemented in the State, the CM urged it to conduct a comprehensive study of the changes taking place in education, agriculture and medical and health sectors.

CM Jagan along with World bank delegation at Tadepalli on Monday | Express

Highlighting the reforms being introduced in these sectors, he urged the team to ensure that the World Bank plays partnership role in developmental programmes, besides extending financial and technical support to AP. The CM said the government is overhauling the educational system by digitalising classrooms with Interactive Flat Panels, taking the Gross Enrolment Ratio in primary education above the national average, developing government schools under Nadu-Nedu to compete with corporate schools, introducing bilingual textbooks, serving nutritious food to students and implementing a slew of other schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, aiming at rolling out more Satya Nadellas from AP.

He told the World Bank team that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country with its innovative reforms like Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village and ward secretariats and development of new sea and airports, implementation of the family doctor concept and Aarogyasri, besides building 17 new medical colleges to meet growing health needs of people. Auguste Tano Kouame promised to cooperate with the State and extend all possible help for the next 25 years in tune with the mission and vision of the CM.

