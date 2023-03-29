1.3 lakh metric tonnes farm inputs for Kharif to prevent scarcity in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the Kharif season, officials of the agriculture department have sent proposals to procure 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers and manure in order to prevent any scarcity. According to the data available, over 97,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers are required.

Officials are pulling all the stops to ensure that quality fertilisers and manure are available for the farmers.

Giving priority to farmers at the ground level, officials are planning to distribute these fertilizers to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and farmers’ societies, followed by wholesale, retail dealers and warehouses.

According to the plan, over 19,500 metric tonnes of fertilizers have already been made available for farmers for the Kharif season. Of the total, urea accounts for 8,485 metric tonnes, 7,323 metric tonnes of complex fertilizers, 2,450 metric tonnes of Diammonium phosphate (DAP), 839 metric tonnes of single super phosphate, 280 metric tonnes muriate of potash (MOP) and 70 metric tonnes of compost manure. Besides, another 40,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers would be made available in April and May.

Crackdown on fake fertilisers

Meanwhile, in view of increasing reports of fake and unauthorised fertilizers and pesticides being sold to farmers, officials are conducting raids vigorously. Recently, officials seized fertilizers and pesticides worth Rs 1.5 crore at various regions in the district.

It has been reported that a few vendors were selling unauthorised pesticides to farmers at a low cost to rake in profits.

These low-quality pesticides not only affect the yield but also cause heavy losses to the farmers, officials noted.

“Farmers can book fertilisers in advance at RBKs. Arrangements have also been made to supply more fertilisers, if need be,” district agriculture officer Venkateswarlu explained. Officials are also planning to conduct awareness programmes to educate and encourage farmers to buy authorised fertilizers and pesticides at licensed shops.

