637 kg of ganja seized in three months in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 20 cases were filed for ganja smuggling and 70 persons were arrested in the last three months in the Bapatla district, said SP Vakul Jindal on Tuesday.

He held a review meeting on the ganja cases reported in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said the police have been taking various actions and intensified the inspections for the past three months to make Bapatla, a drug-free district.

As a result of this, 637 kgs of ganja were seized since January. The SP also announced that the police cracked two major ganja cases in last two weeks, in which 140 kgs and 180 kgs of ganja were seized and the police arrested five persons including the suppliers, added the SP.

Vakul Jindal said every officer should conduct a thorough investigation to find out the suppliers, in order to eradicate the ganja supply in the district completely.

Bapatla police department has also launched the Sankalp programme across the district to make all the educational institutions drug-free institutions, he added.

Repalle DSP Murali Krishna, Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao, Chirala DSP Srikanth, DCRB inspector Bala Murali Krishna, and police personnel of all police stations were also present.

