AP receives Rs 1.88L crore tax revenue from Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received Rs 1.88 lakh crore as its share in the tax revenue from the Centre in the past six years (from 2017 to March 10, 2023).

This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to a question raised by YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy. The MP sought to know the reasons for the decline in the State’s share of tax revenue from the Centre over the last few years.

Pankaj Chaudhary said the net proceeds of Central taxes, including Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), are devolved to the States on a monthly basis as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission and the same is accepted by the Centre. Such net proceeds are ascertained and certified by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Asked about the details of the revenue the Centre collected from various States in the form of taxes during the past five years, the minister replied that the State-wise tax revenue collection data is not centrally maintained.

Andhra Pradesh, till March 10 of this fiscal, got Rs 38,176.74 crore as its share in taxes and duties from the Centre. This is the highest amount received by the State from the Centre since 2017-18.

As per the statement provided by the Centre, the share in tax revenue from the Centre has increased over the past two years. In 2018-19, the State’s share went past the Rs 30,000 crore mark and came down to less than Rs 29,000 crore in the next two years, but it once again started to witness an upward trend since 2021-22, he explained.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received Rs 1.88 lakh crore as its share in the tax revenue from the Centre in the past six years (from 2017 to March 10, 2023). This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to a question raised by YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy. The MP sought to know the reasons for the decline in the State’s share of tax revenue from the Centre over the last few years. Pankaj Chaudhary said the net proceeds of Central taxes, including Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), are devolved to the States on a monthly basis as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission and the same is accepted by the Centre. Such net proceeds are ascertained and certified by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asked about the details of the revenue the Centre collected from various States in the form of taxes during the past five years, the minister replied that the State-wise tax revenue collection data is not centrally maintained. Andhra Pradesh, till March 10 of this fiscal, got Rs 38,176.74 crore as its share in taxes and duties from the Centre. This is the highest amount received by the State from the Centre since 2017-18. As per the statement provided by the Centre, the share in tax revenue from the Centre has increased over the past two years. In 2018-19, the State’s share went past the Rs 30,000 crore mark and came down to less than Rs 29,000 crore in the next two years, but it once again started to witness an upward trend since 2021-22, he explained.