AP: One shot dead, another injured after miscreant open fire in Pulivendula

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 30-year-old man was shot dead after a miscreant opened fire at two individuals with his licensed gun in broad daylight on a main thoroughfare in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Tuesday.

The deceased Dileep (30), breathed his last while he was being shifted to the Vempalle government hospital from the Pulivendula area hospital. The condition of the second victim Mehaboob Basha is out of danger, the doctors said here on Tuesday.

According to the information, the accused Bharat Kumar Yadav had lent some money to the deceased Dileep. On Tuesday afternoon near Venkateswara Swamy temple, the duo entered into a verbal spat which soon turned into a brawl. Irked Bharat opened fire two bullets on Dileep which hit his chest. His friend Ragipati Mehaboob Basha alias Akshan Basha, who tried to contain Dileep from shooting, also suffered bullet injuries.

Upon learning about the incident, Pulivendula DSP Srinivasulu reached the crime scene and rushed the victim duo to the Pulivendula area hospital.

It has been learnt that Bharat Kumar Yadav is a close relative of Sunil Yadav who is accused of the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa SP Anburajan said that the accused was given a gun license under Witness Protection Scheme 2018 clause 7 after he submitted a plea to CBI and the police department stating that his life is in danger.

“A case under FIR 119/2023 has been registered against the accused and the gun will be seized. The department will also cancel his gun license.”

