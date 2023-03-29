Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Group-I Mains postponed to June 3

The Group-I Mains will now be held from June 3 to 9, said member of APPSC, Salam Babu.

APPSC Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed Group-I Mains, scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29 to the first week of June, after UPSC announced Civils-2022, Phase -III interviews from April 24 to May 18. 

The Group-I Mains will now be held from June 3 to 9, said a member of APPSC, Salam Babu. “We have speeded up the recruitment process and fixed a target to complete the process of recruitment of Group-I in 9 months,” he added.

“We conducted our prelims on January 8 and results were announced on January 27. As the UPSC had scheduled prelims from May 28 onwards, we scheduled the Group-I  Mains from April 23 to 29 earlier. But now as per their new date, we will have to amend our schedule,” he reiterated

The state president of Andhra Pradesh Unemployed JAC, Samayam Hemantha Kumar thanked Minister for Education and the Chairman of APPSC Gautam Sawang on behalf of Group-I candidates for the move. “The minister and the chairman of the APPSC pursued our request in hours only.”

