As many as 10,960 digital libraries to be set up in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Seminars under the banner of ‘Visionary Jagan’ will be held from April 5 in all the universities in the State, said the Mandapati Seshagiri Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Parishad while holding the review meeting with the officials of the Department of libraries at Tagore Library

Speaking to the media, Mandapati said that a fund of Rs 15.75 crore was allocated in the 2022-23 budget for the purchase of books for libraries in the State. So far, Rs 10 crores worth of books have been purchased and handed over to the libraries.

Seshagiri Rao further stated that following the Chief Minister’s ideology to set up digital libraries in all villages, the first digital library in the state has been set up in Kadapa and as many as 10,960 digital libraries will be set up by spending Rs 450 crore in AP, which is said to be the first-of-its-kind initiative.

He appealed to the authors for sample copies of newly published books and submit it at the special counters set up at Branch Library Building, First Floor, Next to Shiva Temple.

