Complete Polavaram, Dinakar urges Centre

Published: 29th March 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pramukh Dinakar Lanka

AP BJP Political Feedback Pramukh Dinakar Lanka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  AP BJP Political Feedback Pramukh Dinakar Lanka has urged the Centre to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh as the State government has failed to lay emphasis on it, which prefers to spend more on non-productive things.

“The people of AP want the Centre to intervene in the matter to speed up the execution of the Polavaram project,’’ he said.

Dinakar met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and apprised her of the financial situation in the State. 

“The performance of the State government pertaining to the provision of matching grants for the Centrally sponsored schemes and projects is almost negligible as it is diverting the funds to its Navaratnalu programme. Hence, funds transferred to the State government for attaining specific goals of the Centre have been hit,’’ he observed. 

He underlined the need for the Central Debt Regulatory Authority with strong guidelines and penalty clauses to regulate the unproductive debts of the States.

