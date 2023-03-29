Lokesh vows to develop brick industry in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to recognise brick manufacturing as a cottage industry and provide all necessary help to workers if the party returns to power in the State in the next elections.

During his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh listened to the problems of brick kiln workers at Mallapalli in the Penugonda Assembly segment on Tuesday. Brick manufacturing units play a crucial role in the construction sector. The TDP will give permission to get the clay to manufacture bricks from local ponds, besides providing loans towards working capital and creating necessary facilities soon after the TDP comes back to power, he vowed.

At the Gummayyagaripalli campsite of his padayatra, teachers and government employees met Lokesh and complained to him that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra as the Leader of Opposition promised to do away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

But he had failed to implement the promise even four years after coming to power in the State, they said. Responding to their woes, Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was adopting an oppressive attitude against those who raise their voice against its failures on various fronts. At Palasamudram Cross, he interacted with BC leaders.

