TDP to hold 100 meets in 2 months in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has planned to organise 100 meetings across the globe in a span of two months starting from March 30 as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao. The TDP Politburo meeting was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, in which 13 issues related to Andhra Pradesh and another four of Telangana were discussed. The TDP’s 41st Formation Day meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Briefing the decisions taken in the meeting, TDP AP unit chief K Atchannaidu said the party will organise meetings in 42 Parliamentary constituencies of the two States as part of the NTR birth centenary celebrations. For the programmes to be organised in other countries, the TDP will send its representatives.

The meeting felt that the YSRC government was creating hurdles to Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra and demanded that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government withdraw GO 1 issued by it to obstruct Lokesh’s yatra.

Atchannaidu alleged that the State government failed to come to the rescue of the farmers, who suffered crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains.

“CM Jagan has failed to visit the rain-affected areas in the State and review the crop loss,’’ he said and added that the TDP has decided to provide the necessary relief to the rain-affected farmers. The meeting also discussed the failure of the YSRC government to complete the pending irrigation projects.

On the organisational front, Atchannaidu said the TDP’s ‘Badude Badudu’ and ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ protests highlighting the failures of the YSRC government evoked a tremendous response from the people. ’Idemi Karma’ protests will continue till the of April, he added.

The TDP has constituted three committees, including the manifesto committee, to win the elections in 2024. The committee will tour all the districts and seek suggestions from the people and later the party will come up with its election manifesto.

Naidu thanks PM Modi

The TDP Politburo adopted a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to issue a Rs 100 coin in honour of NTR. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, in a letter written to Narendra Modi, thanked him for honouring NTR as the TDP founder is the symbol of Telugu people’s pride and self-respect

