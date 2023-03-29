Vontimitta decked up for annual fete in AP

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta was decked up as the 11-day annual Brahmotsavams is set to commence from March 30.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the grand conduct of the fete. As part of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5, and also offer silk robes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deity on behalf of the State government.

The TTD held the traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, at the temple on Tuesday.

After the Vontimitta temple was merged with the TTD in 2015, the latter has been conducting the annual event every year. According to temple officials, around 2 lakh devotees are expected to witness the Kalyanam.

To provide a smooth darshan to devotees, temple authorities in tandem with the Kadapa district administration have set up galleries, LED screens and CCTV cameras at the venue. Further, toilets, drinking water kiosks, anna prasadam counters, interim medical camps and help desks with health and medical care staff have been set up as well.

For the Kalyanam, the AP State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 100 special buses to ferry devotees from various parts of the district to the Vontimitta temple. A total of 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast arrangements.

The TTD has further readied four lakh packs of Mutyala Talambralu which will be distributed to devotees on the day of the divine wedding. District collector Vijayarama Raju said the administration and TTD have made foolproof arrangements for the annual fete.

KADAPA: Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta was decked up as the 11-day annual Brahmotsavams is set to commence from March 30. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the grand conduct of the fete. As part of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5, and also offer silk robes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deity on behalf of the State government. The TTD held the traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, at the temple on Tuesday. After the Vontimitta temple was merged with the TTD in 2015, the latter has been conducting the annual event every year. According to temple officials, around 2 lakh devotees are expected to witness the Kalyanam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To provide a smooth darshan to devotees, temple authorities in tandem with the Kadapa district administration have set up galleries, LED screens and CCTV cameras at the venue. Further, toilets, drinking water kiosks, anna prasadam counters, interim medical camps and help desks with health and medical care staff have been set up as well. For the Kalyanam, the AP State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 100 special buses to ferry devotees from various parts of the district to the Vontimitta temple. A total of 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast arrangements. The TTD has further readied four lakh packs of Mutyala Talambralu which will be distributed to devotees on the day of the divine wedding. District collector Vijayarama Raju said the administration and TTD have made foolproof arrangements for the annual fete.