Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vontimitta decked up for annual fete in AP

Two lakh devotees likely to witness the divine wedding at Kodandarama Swamy temple

Published: 29th March 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

 Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta

 Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta was decked up as the 11-day annual Brahmotsavams is set to commence from March 30.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the grand conduct of the fete. As part of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5, and also offer silk robes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deity on behalf of the State government.

The TTD held the traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, at the temple on Tuesday.
After the Vontimitta temple was merged with the TTD in 2015, the latter has been conducting the annual event every year. According to temple officials, around 2 lakh devotees are expected to witness the Kalyanam.

To provide a smooth darshan to devotees, temple authorities in tandem with the Kadapa district administration have set up galleries, LED screens and CCTV cameras at the venue. Further, toilets, drinking water kiosks, anna prasadam counters, interim medical camps and help desks with health and medical care staff have been set up as well.

For the Kalyanam, the AP State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 100 special buses to ferry devotees from various parts of the district to the Vontimitta temple. A total of 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast arrangements.

The TTD has further readied four lakh packs of Mutyala Talambralu which will be distributed to devotees on the day of the divine wedding. District collector Vijayarama Raju said the administration and TTD have made foolproof arrangements for the annual fete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple Vontimitta
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp