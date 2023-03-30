CM Jagan calls on Shah, may meet PM on March 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed with him a slew of issues about the State. It may be noted that the Chief Minister flew to the national capital for the second time in a fortnight.

Jagan is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. It may be recalled that the CM had met PM Modi on March 17. The second meeting in a month assumes significance in the wake of the recent political developments in the State.

Sources said the Chief Minister is likely to apprise Modi of the success of the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting conducted in Visakhapatnam.

During his interaction with Shah, Jagan sought reimbursement of arrears to the tune of Rs 2,600.74 crore incurred by the State government on the Polavaram Irrigation Project. He urged the Union minister to accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore and treat the drinking water supply component as its part. The CM is also likely to seek PM Modi’s intervention in the matter.

Jagan urges Centre to release pending dues, hike credit limit

Further, he appealed to Amit Shah to release Rs 10,000 crore on an ad hoc basis to speed up construction of Polavaram, besides another Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site after the diaphragm wall was damaged in floods.

Pointing out that the State has incurred a burden of Rs 5,527 crore as it supplied ration to 56 lakh families under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, Jagan said, “As recommended by NITI Aayog, unused ration stocks should be allotted to AP as compensation.”

Further, he sought the release of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for 2014-15 and the rise in credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore, which was reduced from Rs 42,472 crore during post Covid-19 pandemic.

