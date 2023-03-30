G20 meet ends on a ‘healthy’ note in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Second edition of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting concluded with the delegates being treated to a health retreat on the beachfront in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, where they did yoga, meditation and tried sattvic food. The meeting was co-chaired by the departments of Economic Affairs and Ministries of Finance of three countries: India, Australia and Brazil.

As many as 57 delegates from 14 G20 member countries, eight invitees, and 10 international organisations attended the meeting. The participants deliberated on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment.

The meeting focused on ways to augment financing in cities of tomorrow, along with other priorities outlined in the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the two-day meet, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Solomon Arokiaraj said the meeting focused on the importance of taking into consideration the needs of various groups, including gender, age and physical ability, while planning and executing infrastructure.

On the first day, delegates deliberated on a draft paper submitted by India under IWG’s flagship theme, ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable’, which dealt with making cities economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure, building future-ready urban infrastructure, and other related aspects.

Discussions were held on successful and innovative financing models to scale up private sector investment for infrastructure financing. The participants explored the potential application of Quality Infrastructure Investment (QII) indicators across infrastructure projects.

The workshop on ‘Infrastructure Taxonomies’ was organised in partnership with the Global Infrastructure Hub witnessed participation of experts from key international organisations such as UNDP, OECD, IMF, ADB, and EBRD.

guests seen travelling in a ropeway service at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | Express / G Satyanarayana

Further, representatives from National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico, and the Office for National Statistics, United Kingdom, presented case studies on improving national infrastructure spending.

On day two, delegates discussed Global Infrastructure Hub’s continuance and how it should function in the future, and capacity building for urban infrastructure to cater to the people. “In the next two months, we will work on all the suggestions until the third infrastructure working group meeting is held in June,” Arokiaraj said.

Referring to Chief Minister’s interaction with the foreign delegates, Solomon said Jagan held a brief interaction about the State’s housing programme, which is also one of the social infrastructure projects happening. Further, Solomon added the G20 delegates will leave on Thursday after a capacity-building workshop is held. Experts from Korea and Singapore will discuss international best practices of urban infrastructure financing during the programme.

“The outcome of the capacity building workshop will complement the flagship priority of Financing Cities of Tomorrow - Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable,” he added. A knowledge exchange programme, too, will be conducted on Friday for municipal commissioners from across the country and students from the city, vice-chancellors and principals will participate. More than 15 municipal commissioners have already given their consent for the programme.

