International flight connecting Tirupati to Kuwait on the cards

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: If everything goes as planned, Tirupati International Airport will soon find its way on the global map as the first international flight service connecting to Kuwait is likely to commence from the Tirupati airport in the coming days.Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia promised to explore the possibilities to start the international flight service from Tirupati airport when Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy met him and submitted a representation on Wednesday.

“The minister asserted a survey under the Open Skies (Air) Policy in the next five days to explore the possible options to launch the flight service between Kuwait and Tirupati. The minister also gave his nod to start the flight service after completing the Open Skies Policy,” Gurumoorthy told TNIE.

Gurumoorthy said, “We have also sought the civil aviation minister to increase the domestic connectivity from Tirupati airport to more domestic destinations in the country.”

“Responding to our plea, the minister informed that there is a severe shortage of flights among the flight carriers as nearly 100 flights have been grounded currently due to maintenance works across the country, Gurumoorthy added.

“We have been promised by the minister that the ministry will consider adding more domestic destinations from Tirupati airport soon after the 100 flights, which are under repair become operational,” he elaborated.

On the occasion, the MP explained to the minister that Tirupati airport which is equipped with immigration checkpoints, as per customs notification is well equipped to handle international flights. “The airport also has all the required resources to handle international air cargo.

The airport will become a gateway for middle-east nations and the international services will be of great benefit to the people residing in Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts,” the MP added. The MP said Tirupati city is thronged by crores of devotees from across the country in the year. Hence there is an urgent need for increasing the number of flights from Tirupati to the other cities, he expressed.

