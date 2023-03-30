Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revolt against YSRC govt has begun in AP, says Naidu

TDP chief exudes confidence of winning next elections, accuses Jagan of ruining State

Published: 30th March 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders pay tributes to TDP founder NT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that people of Andhra Pradesh have started revolting against the government, which was evident with the results of the recently held MLC graduates constituency elections and exuded confidence that the same would repeat in the next Assembly elections. Naidu exhorted TDP leaders to strive to revive the past glory of the party in Telangana also.

The 41st Formation Day celebrations of TDP were held grandly in Hyderabad on Wednesday. TDP senior leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, MPs, MLAs and MLCs took part in the celebrations. Highlighting the welfare schemes initiated by the party founder NT Rama Rao and the development works of the TDP government during his tenure as CM, Naidu took potshots at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for leading AP on the path of destruction. 

In an indirect reference to Jagan not taking forward the development started by him in AP, Naidu congratulated all the Chief Ministers, who came to power after him for continuing the development works launched by him. 

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu takes part in the 41st Formation Day celebrations of the party in Hyderabad | Express

“If (former CM) YS Rajasekhara Reddy demolished the Hitech City constructed by me, did Hyderabad witness development? If the successive CMs had stalled the Outer Ring Road and Genome Valley started by me, would there be a position where the vaccine for Covid was formulated,’’ he asked.

Taking a dig at Jagan, the TDP chief said the situation in Andhra Pradesh was disastrous. “I don’t know whether Jagan is a psycho or a destructive force. We have started Amaravati capital city with the 33,000 acres of land given by farmers. Jagan has destroyed the capital city plan. Andhra Pradesh does not have the capital for the past four years,’’ he remarked.

Further, Naidu said the State suffered more because of Jagan rather than bifurcation. “Gun and ganja culture is thriving in Andhra Pradesh. People have started revolting and it is evident with the MLC election results,’’ he said.

To fend off criticism that people would not get the benefits of the welfare schemes of the YSRC government if the TDP returns to power, Naidu promised to continue all the schemes. 

“It was the TDP which started welfare measures for the people. Our policy is welfare plus development, besides taking the fruits of development to the poor,’’ he asserted. Naidu wanted the leaders to support the party directly or through social media. “Apart from this, we need funds. You will get permanent membership by paying Rs 5,000,’’ the TDP supremo said.

