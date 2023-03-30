Schemes for Brahmins’ uplift will be revived: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is committed to the welfare of the Brahmin community and soon after the party returns to power in the State, all the schemes meant for their well-being will be revived, vowed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Representatives of the Rashtriya Brahmana Sanghatana met Lokesh at the Nallagondrayanapalli campsite of Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday and made a representation to him seeking revival of all the schemes for Brahmin welfare as many of them launched by the previous TDP regime are no longer implemented.

They also sought one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats for the Brahmin community in the next elections. Stating that it is the Chandrababu Naidu government that identified poverty among Brahmins and formed the Brahmin Corporation in 2014, Lokesh said `300 crore was allocated for it. It also launched schemes to provide coaching to Brahmin students for competitive exams, he recalled.

Assuring the Brahmin representatives that all the schemes will be revived once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh said house sites and pucca houses will also be allotted to them. On the occasion of the 41st TDP Formation Day, Lokesh garlanded the statue of NTR at Nallagondrayanapalli in the Penugonda Assembly segment and also felicitated some senior party leaders.

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is committed to the welfare of the Brahmin community and soon after the party returns to power in the State, all the schemes meant for their well-being will be revived, vowed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Representatives of the Rashtriya Brahmana Sanghatana met Lokesh at the Nallagondrayanapalli campsite of Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday and made a representation to him seeking revival of all the schemes for Brahmin welfare as many of them launched by the previous TDP regime are no longer implemented. They also sought one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats for the Brahmin community in the next elections. Stating that it is the Chandrababu Naidu government that identified poverty among Brahmins and formed the Brahmin Corporation in 2014, Lokesh said `300 crore was allocated for it. It also launched schemes to provide coaching to Brahmin students for competitive exams, he recalled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Assuring the Brahmin representatives that all the schemes will be revived once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh said house sites and pucca houses will also be allotted to them. On the occasion of the 41st TDP Formation Day, Lokesh garlanded the statue of NTR at Nallagondrayanapalli in the Penugonda Assembly segment and also felicitated some senior party leaders.