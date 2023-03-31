Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP records 12.5 per cent surge in higher education enrolments in 2020-21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh recorded 19,87,618 enrolments into higher education in 2020-21, up from 17,67,086 in 2014-15, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani on Thursday.

Citing the all-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) conducted in 2022, the minister pointed out that enrolment in higher education had increased by 12.5% in the State. Further, he added, “According to the survey, female enrolment in higher education in AP increased to 9,31,553 in 2020-21 from 7,73,650 in 2014-15, an increase of 20.4%.” 

In a statement, the Union Minister said according to the 11th round of the survey, enrolments in higher education across the country crossed the four crore mark for the first time and recorded nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21, up from 3.42 crore in 2014-15. On the other hand, female enrolments, too, increased to 2.01 crore in 2020-21 from about 1.57 crore in 2014-15.

The survey showed that at the national level, enrolments of students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) increased to 58.94 lakh in 2020-21 from 46.06 lakh in 2014-15, a surge of 28%. Enrolment of ST (Scheduled Tribe) students in the country also surged up 47% to 24.12 lakh from 16.40 lakh in 2014-15. 

Enrolment of Other Backward Caste (OBCs) students in the country increased to 1.48 crore, up from 1.13 crore in 2014-15, indicating a rise of 32%. According to the survey, 353 universities and 5,298 colleges have been added in the country between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Nathwani also wanted to know if the government has conducted any survey of higher education in different States, the outcome thereof and whether it has identified any special region which needs more attention.

The Union Minister stated that under the scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), central support has been approved for setting up 130 Model Degree Colleges (MDCs) in unserved and underserved areas such as Economically Backward Districts (EBDs) and aspirational districts. 

Through RUSA, central support is also provided for the improvement of higher education in unserved and under-served areas such as infrastructure grants to colleges, enhancing quality and excellence in select autonomous colleges and upgrading existing degree colleges to model degree colleges.

